Kanye West removes all Instagram posts as Kim Kardashian snubs his reconciliation offer

Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

US rapper Kanye West has removed all his Instagram posts after his ex wife US reality TV star Kim Kardashian snubbed his reconciliation offer.

Days after the Donda singer extended an olive branch to Kim and begged her for reunion, deleted all his Instagram posts on Monday night.

Kanye, 44 has shocked his nearly 10 million followers by removing his previous posts.

He joined Instagram in 2016, then deleted the account as well as his Twitter less than a year later.

The father of four eventually returned to social media, but once again left Instagram in early 2018.

In both those instances, he de-activated his account rather than wiping his posts.

In July this year, Kanye West once again returned to Instagram with only following Kim Kardashian.

The Forever singer had returned to the Facebook-owned app a few days before the release of his new album Donda.

On Monday, there were reports that Kim is ‘adamant’ about the divorce and she is not getting back with him amid Pete Davidson romance.

