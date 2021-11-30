Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture

It seems like Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya has accepted the constant attention owing to mother's stardom.

Recently the actress Soha Ali Khan talked about her daughter’s earlier reservations on pap culture and how she answered her queries in a recent interview with HindustanTimes.

The Rang De Basanti actress' daughter Inaaya had a lot of questions about strangers snipping her photographs in the past.

However, Soha revealed in an interview that the four-year-old has grown accustomed to the constant attention and now she is OK with it.

Talking about Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s interaction with the paps, Soha Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures”.

Soha further added, “She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

The actress attempted to explain to her daughter that they are public celebrities and that people are curious about them and their life.

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious”, revealed Soha Ali Khan about her daughter.