 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture
Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya is okay with pap culture

It seems like Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya has accepted the constant attention owing to mother's stardom.

Recently the actress Soha Ali Khan talked about her daughter’s earlier reservations on pap culture and how she answered her queries in a recent interview with HindustanTimes.

The Rang De Basanti actress' daughter Inaaya had a lot of questions about strangers snipping her photographs in the past.

However, Soha revealed in an interview that the four-year-old has grown accustomed to the constant attention and now she is OK with it.

Talking about Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s interaction with the paps, Soha Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures”.

Soha further added, “She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

The actress attempted to explain to her daughter that they are public celebrities and that people are curious about them and their life.

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious”, revealed Soha Ali Khan about her daughter.

More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about 'khush khabri'

Sajal Aly has a hilarious response to those asking her about 'khush khabri'
Salman Khan is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Tiger 3’ from next week

Salman Khan is all set to kick-start shoot of ‘Tiger 3’ from next week
Aiman Khan marks wedding anniversary with Muneeb Butt ft. adorable family photo

Aiman Khan marks wedding anniversary with Muneeb Butt ft. adorable family photo
Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar concert, dances like nobody's watching

Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar concert, dances like nobody's watching
Sajal Aly talks about Ahad Raza Mir's absence from 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere

Sajal Aly talks about Ahad Raza Mir's absence from 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere
Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to CEO of Twitter, ‘Bye Chacha Jack’

Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to CEO of Twitter, ‘Bye Chacha Jack’
'83' trailier: Ranveer Singh channels the courage of Kapil Dev

'83' trailier: Ranveer Singh channels the courage of Kapil Dev
Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer

Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer
Deepika Padukone looks stunning carrying Pakistani designer’s saree: PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone looks stunning carrying Pakistani designer’s saree: PHOTOS
Kartik Aaryan gets snapped at Jama Masjid, India amid ‘Shehzada’ filming

Kartik Aaryan gets snapped at Jama Masjid, India amid ‘Shehzada’ filming
Kartik Aaryan dishes on playing a challenging role in ‘Dhamaka’

Kartik Aaryan dishes on playing a challenging role in ‘Dhamaka’
Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in adorable birthday wish

Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in adorable birthday wish

Latest

view all