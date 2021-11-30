Prince Charles' alleged inquiry about Archie’s skin colour dubbed 'fiction'

Prince Charles' representatives are denying all rumours that link him to the racist comment made on son Prince Harry's future children.

In a tell-all sit in with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle made allegations on the royal family for speculating her son Archie's skin colour even before he was born.

Now, according to a book by Christopher Anderson titled Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, a book by author Christopher Andersen, it was Prince Charles who raised that 'racist' question while conversing with wife Camilla.

As per the book out on Tuesday, the discussion took place on the morning Harry and Meghan's engagement, November 27, 2017.



A well-placed source told the royal author that Charles said to Camilla: "I wonder what the children will look like." later adding: "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

However, as per The New York Post, Prince Charles has never made such a demeaning comment and does not want to address further of these speculations.

"This is fiction and not worth further comment," said the Prince's spokesperson.

