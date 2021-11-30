 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving 'starting new traditions'

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

According to a source close to them, JLo and Affleck made time to be by each other's side

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving together with their friends and family.

According to a source close to them, JLo and Affleck made time to be by each other's side. 

The source told E! News, "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben, Ben's mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together. 

"Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions," the insider added. 

The couple also spent Halloween together with their kids. The source said, "Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max. The girls went in a different direction. 

"Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time," they further said. 

