Royal expert reveals if Queen Elizabeth has a secret Facebook account

Expert said Queen Elizabeth has been extremely quick picking up on technology

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti came forth revealing if Queen Elizabeth has a private account on Facebook.

“There’ve been reports that the queen has a secret Facebook account, which I can’t quite believe [because] she is 95 years old,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. “So, I have trouble sometimes with new technology, but she seems completely able to pick these things up. We saw her during lockdown with all the Zoom calls and the video calls.

"And now, since her health’s been not quite as good as it was in the past, she’s been doing more [appearances] that way. And now we find out about the Facebook account. It’s extraordinary to think how readily and easily she picks up these new technologies," the expert added.

While the journalist has speculated that the long-reigning monarch, 95, likely uses her social media account “like the rest of us,” he continued to gush about her savvy abilities.

“It’s extraordinary how good she is at picking up new technologies,” he revealed. “We’ve seen her over lockdown … receiving all sorts of important visitors and guests [via Zoom]. So, she seems to be incredibly good at picking up new technologies, even at her ripe old age.”

“I mean, we don’t know the queen’s pseudonym here and we also don’t know how many friends she has,” the broadcaster told the outlet. “She hasn’t yet accepted my request, but we also know that in that book about Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry [written by Omid Scobie] that Harry had a secret Instagram account with a username ‘SpikeyMau5,’ which was deleted shortly afterward, I believe.”

Sacerdoti continued, “But, we know that Meghan apparently started following that Instagram account just around the time they started dating. But, of course, even those watching her account then wouldn’t have known that it was Prince Harry. And apparently, that pseudonym that he used was a mixture of [his] Facebook name.”