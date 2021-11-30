 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours

Bradley Cooper and ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk stepped out to spend some time with daughter Lea in New York City Sunday.

During their family outing, Bradley and Irina took their four-year-old child to see the Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center. The family-of-three then joined Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shluman for dinner at restaurant Felice. 

"They are a very close family. But they are not officially back together," tells a source close to the couple.

The former partners' outing comes after Bradley and Irina were spotted holding hands this month. The couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in 2017. The lovebirds officially called it quits in 2019.

Earlier this year, Irina was also linked to rapper Kanye West after the duo enjoyed romantic trip to Paris.

