 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears is pregnant?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Britney Spears is pregnant?

Britney Spears, who is reportedly started to grow her family with fiancé Sam Asghari, has openly discussed her desire to become a mum again.

Britney Spears is now on the path to freedom and has gained control of her estimated $60 million estate after the historic judgement that ended her 13 year conservatorship that had control over the singer’s finances and career, as well as significant personal concerns.

Jennifer Otter Bickerdike, author of Being Britney, has revealed that fans can expect an announcement in the coming months. 

Bickerdike, who is also a Professor of Popular Music at the BIMM Institute, told a magazine that the singer is keen to make the most of her ‘normal’ life and start to grow her family with Asghari.

The toxic singer could make a pregnancy announcement in the coming months, according to Jennifer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she was pregnant already. I think we should be looking for an announcement of an impending arrival in the next three to six months. Hopefully a girl. She's desperate to have a girl,” she told OK!.

Britney has also hinted on social media in a series of cryptic posts that she is keen to become a new mum again. The pop star has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous relationship with Kevin Federline.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state
'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return
Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours
Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'
Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday
Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial

Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial
Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute

Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute
Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

Latest

view all