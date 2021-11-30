Britney Spears is pregnant?

Britney Spears, who is reportedly started to grow her family with fiancé Sam Asghari, has openly discussed her desire to become a mum again.

Britney Spears is now on the path to freedom and has gained control of her estimated $60 million estate after the historic judgement that ended her 13 year conservatorship that had control over the singer’s finances and career, as well as significant personal concerns.



Jennifer Otter Bickerdike, author of Being Britney, has revealed that fans can expect an announcement in the coming months.

Bickerdike, who is also a Professor of Popular Music at the BIMM Institute, told a magazine that the singer is keen to make the most of her ‘normal’ life and start to grow her family with Asghari.



The toxic singer could make a pregnancy announcement in the coming months, according to Jennifer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she was pregnant already. I think we should be looking for an announcement of an impending arrival in the next three to six months. Hopefully a girl. She's desperate to have a girl,” she told OK!.

Britney has also hinted on social media in a series of cryptic posts that she is keen to become a new mum again. The pop star has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous relationship with Kevin Federline.