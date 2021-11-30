 
Jojo Siwa pulls back curtain on split with girlfriend Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa has gotten candid over her love life.

Speaking with E! News, the 18-year-old shared about how she coped after her split with girlfriend Kylie Prew after nine months of dating.

The social media star admitted that she needed "sympathy" as she was going through the rough time. 

"I don't know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak," she said. 

"I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real,

"But that things were going to be OK was also real."

