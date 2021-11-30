 
Tan France rocks Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha at Fashion Awards

British-American TV star Tan France represented his Pakistani roots at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, choosing a custom suit by Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha for the event.

The Queer Eye star wore a heavily embellished ivory suit to the event and turned to Instagram to give a special shoutout to MNR.


“Tonight, at the British Fashion awards, proudly wearing my fellow Pakistani, custom @mohsin.naveed.ranjha,” he wrote, adding that he’s never felt ‘more chic’.

He also shared a video from the red carpet, promising to share “pics of the incredible hand embroidery work that went in to this look.”


The custom creation was lauded in the comment section, including by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor who said, “Utter (fire),” and Lilly Singh who wrote, “You’re everything.”

The British Fashion Council also left fire emojis in the comments section as a stamp of its approval.

