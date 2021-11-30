‘Squid Game’ becomes the first K-drama to win at Gotham Awards

Squid Game became the first ever Korean drama to get honoured at the 2021 Gotham Awards.



The prestigious awards were staged in New York on November 29 where big names from media industry marked their attendance.

Netflix’s super hit series’ actors, Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, also graced the event along with its makers, Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Kim Ji-Yeon.

The insanely-popular series made history as it bagged the award of Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes.

Reflecting on the iconic win, Dong-Hyuk expressed, “When I wrote this script, it was 2009, 12 years ago. I did my best, but nobody liked it. People said it’s unrealistic, it’s too violent, it’s absurd, it’s weird.”

He continued, “It took 12 years to make this show and show it to the people. And it took less than 12 days to become the No. 1 show on the planet.”

“If there’s a miracle, this is a miracle. It happened to me. The only thing I can say is thank you. Thank you for watching it, and thank you for loving it,” he added.