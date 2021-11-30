Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Kim Kardashian at British Fashion Awards 2021

Actress Priyanka Chopra, once again turned heads with her stunning appearance, at the British Fashion Awards 2021 as she arrived with husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet Monday.

Nick and Priyanka indulged in mild PDA and showed off their love for each other during the awards show that honours international individuals and businesses who've made a mark on the fashion industry.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant stole the show with her unmatched smile and sizzling outfit, apparently channeled her inner Kim Kardashian as she arrived in a top to bottom printed bodysuit with a matching overcoat.

American reality star Kim also loves wearing distinctive outfits to show off her elegance.

The actress rocked a flower patterned outfit by Richard Quinn. While her hubby, singer Nick Jonas wore a suit by fashion-house Maison Margiela. Priyanka showcased how large her cape exactly was with this picture she posted on Instagram.

The star-studded event was attended by fashion and entertainment A-Listers such as Demi Moore, Tan France, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other global celebrities.



Nick Jonas also shared a snap of his sweetheart Priyanka, showing her resting on his arm. The singer captioned the photo: “The star of the show. @priyankachopra.”

