Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned as press 'don't play by the rules'

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

It is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the press continues to be strained.

Much of this was thought to have begun when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to break royal protocol by forgoing a photo call on the hospital steps after Archie’s birth, something was previously royal tradition.

Instead the press were instructed to make their way to Windsor castle where they were briefed that Meghan went into labour, when in reality she already had birthed her son.

This decision, according to broadcaster Trevor Phillip, became a turning point in the Sussex’s relationship with the press as they appeared to “not want to play the game”.

He said: "They made it clear that the historic convention, for example about pictures of a new infant, they weren’t going to go with it."

"And at that point it became clear that, either they had not really grasped that in return for the fairy tale you have to give the people outside the castle something, or they just decided they didn’t want to play the game.

"And the point at which you decide you’re not going to play the game, don’t expect other people to play by the rules."

