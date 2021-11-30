Meghan Markle eyes up a role as talk show host to boost her popularity

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle is said to be 'dreaming of own talk show' after her latest appearance on a famous US TV show.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly considering to become a talk show host with an aim to boost her popularity.



Meghan, according to new report citing source, is thinking of following US TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey's footsteps and forging a career as a talk show host.

Meghan, who made an impression during her appearance on the popular show has reportedly her sights set on a huge TV role.

"Meghan was rejuvenated by the whole Ellen experience and came home excited about what a dream job it would be for her," the source told heat magazine.

"The idea of picking whoever she wants to interview while having plenty of fun and also addressing the topics she cares about is really starting to appeal - especially as it will boost her popularity."

There also reports that Meghan's husband Prince Harry is also extremely supportive of his wife's efforts.

