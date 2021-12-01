 
Boney Kapoor joins Instagram to ‘keep track on all his kids’, reveals Arjun Kapoor

Web Desk

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor joined Instagram on Monday to ‘keep track on all his kids’, his son Arjun Kapoor has disclosed.

Boney, who is also set to make his acting debut, became the latest B-town celebrity to join Instagram.

Arjun took to the Facebook-owned app and revealed the reason why his dad joined the social media bandwagon.

He posted photo of Boney from his Insta account and jokingly disclosed “So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids & to show the world his rather fashionable side…@boney.kapoor1.”

Janhvi Kapoor also welcomed dad on Instagram.

Posting the same picture in her Insta stories, the Dostana 2 actor wrote “Hiiiii Papa” followed by heart emoticons. 

