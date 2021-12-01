Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Eilish opened up about her ink in a new YouTube video for 'Vanity Fair'

Billie Eilish is no longer keeping tattoos secret, despite claiming that no one will “ever” see them last year.

In a new Vanity Fair video on YouTube titled Same Interview, The Fifth Year, an ongoing series on the channel, Eilish got candid about her ink, admitting that she has “three tattoos now”.

Pointing to her chest, she said, "I have one here that says 'Eilish.' Yes, I love myself.”

She then pointed to her rib cage, revealing, "I have one here — big boy here.”

"And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis," Eilish added, referring to the tattoo on her left wrist.

Eilish had earlier said she would never reveal her tattoos in an episode of the same Vanity Fair segment on YouTube.

