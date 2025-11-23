MCU's Matthew Lillard reveals whether James Gunn would give DCU role

Matthew Lillard reveals what James Gunn says about DCU role possibilty

Matthew Lillard is set to join the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again but still wants to be part of the DCU.

Lillard is on a streak with his back to back projects. The actor has Five Nights at Freddy's 2 releasing in December and then Scream 7, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and Carrie in 2026.

But no matter how busy he gets, he’s always ready to join the DCU. Lillard has been in contact with DCU head James Gunn, who’s recent Superman movie was a success.

"He knows," he said of James Gunn, adding, "I've called, I just did something with Marvel, and I've now entered the MCU. I literally texted him, I'm like, if I do Marvel, am I still welcome to the DCU?"

"He's like, yes, totally without a doubt. I've told them more than once. I am so ready. I auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy for Taser-Face. I just wanted to be in Guardians of the Galaxy so bad," the Scooby Doo actor shared.

"I love that film so much. But look, all good things in time. My hope is that we find a moment to be together and work together again. I love everything he's doing over at DC. Superman was a crowning achievement. That's his love letter. He loves that property, and he should," Lillard gushed.

"I literally stand at the ready. I am whatever clay he needs me to be. Put me in, coach. So we'll see what happens in time," Lillard declared.

Matthew Lillard plays Mr. Charles in MCU’s Daredevil: Born Again season 2.