Vivica A. Fox calls her relationship with ex 50 Cent a 'gift'

Vivica A. Fox talks about bond with ex 50 Cent

Vivica A. Fox has opened up about her previous relationship with ex 50 Cent.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress called her relationship with the rapper "the gift."

While promoting her new Lifetime holiday movie, The Christmas Campaign said, "Well, to be honest with you, it's kind of like the gift that keeps on giving."

She went on to add, "We're friends. There's no negativity."

This comes after Vivica told the crowd at the Ultimate Women's Expo in Edison, N.J, that "Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no rappers."

Now, referring to her comment, Vivica shared 50 Cent's reaction to it, saying, "This time it was positive."

"Everyone got a good chuckle out of it, and it was refreshing to not fight with him," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated briefly in 2003. The duo have famously taken swipes at each other on social media since their breakups.

Yet, Vivica says that she and the rapper are like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, famously known for their on-and-off romance.

"And we'll always be connected … I call us like the black Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton," she said.

Notably, the actress' The Christmas Campaign is set to release on Lifetime on November 29.