 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scotts Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to cancel her upcoming Houston concert in light of the tragedy that took place in Travis Scott's Astroworld festival.

In a statement issued by the singer, she shared that the city is still healing from the tragic concert that killed 10 people and injured many more.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3," Megan said in a statement. 

"Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry praises South African experts in letter read out at World AIDS Day event

Prince Harry praises South African experts in letter read out at World AIDS Day event

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs
Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol

Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol
Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall
'Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky'

'Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky'
Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister

Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister
Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview
From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021

From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021
Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Latest

view all