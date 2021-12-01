Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to cancel her upcoming Houston concert in light of the tragedy that took place in Travis Scott's Astroworld festival.

In a statement issued by the singer, she shared that the city is still healing from the tragic concert that killed 10 people and injured many more.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3," Megan said in a statement.

"Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."