Trip to Pakistan comes to an end, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza 'finally' off to Dubai

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik pose with wife, Sania Mirza, and son during their flight to Dubai. — Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been the talk of the town for the past one week during the star couple's visit to Pakistan.



While the fans enjoyed glimpses from their trip, it seems like the couple also enjoyed their time.

Sharing a selfie with his wife and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, the all-rounder wrote on Instagram: “Finally, off to Dubai after an exciting and fun-filled week in Pakistan.”



Malik said that he, as always, "had a lovely time" with his family and friends".



"Until next time,” he added.



The couple stayed in Pakistan for a week to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan and to attend events in Karachi and Lahore.

Within one hour of having been posted, the selfie garnered close to 51,000 likes and more than 262 comments in which fans and followers showered the power couple with praise and wishes for their journey home.

"Glad you had a good time and [were] well-received by Pakistan awaam," one of the fans wrote and added a thumbs-up emoji.

"Thank you for coming to Pakistan," another user chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third well-wisher commented: "Have a safe journey."