 
sports
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Trip to Pakistan comes to an end, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza 'finally' off to Dubai

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik pose with wife, Sania Mirza, and son during their flight to Dubai. — Instagram
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik pose with wife, Sania Mirza, and son during their flight to Dubai. — Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been the talk of the town for the past one week during the star couple's visit to Pakistan.

While the fans enjoyed glimpses from their trip, it seems like the couple also enjoyed their time.

Related items

Sharing a selfie with his wife and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, the all-rounder wrote on Instagram: “Finally, off to Dubai after an exciting and fun-filled week in Pakistan.”

Malik said that he, as always, "had a lovely time" with his family and friends".

"Until next time,” he added.

The couple stayed in Pakistan for a week to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan and to attend events in Karachi and Lahore.

Within one hour of having been posted, the selfie garnered close to 51,000 likes and more than 262 comments in which fans and followers showered the power couple with praise and wishes for their journey home.

"Glad you had a good time and [were] well-received by Pakistan awaam," one of the fans wrote and added a thumbs-up emoji.

"Thank you for coming to Pakistan," another user chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third well-wisher commented: "Have a safe journey."

More From Sports:

Here’s what Sania Mirza had to say about Karachi’s aloo wali biryani

Here’s what Sania Mirza had to say about Karachi’s aloo wali biryani
Saqlain to carry on as Pakistan head coach for West Indies series

Saqlain to carry on as Pakistan head coach for West Indies series
PSL 7: Babar Azam replaces Imad Wasim as Karachi Kings' captain

PSL 7: Babar Azam replaces Imad Wasim as Karachi Kings' captain
Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi

Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi
Lionel Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Winning away from home always special, says Ramiz Raja

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Winning away from home always special, says Ramiz Raja
Pak vs Ban: Abid Ali vows to keep up momentum in second Test as well

Pak vs Ban: Abid Ali vows to keep up momentum in second Test as well
Pak vs WI: Pakistan likely to announce squad in a day or two, say sources

Pak vs WI: Pakistan likely to announce squad in a day or two, say sources
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match
Sharpshooters to be placed at sensitive areas during West Indies tour to Pakistan: official

Sharpshooters to be placed at sensitive areas during West Indies tour to Pakistan: official
'Ap subko shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander

'Ap subko shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander
England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

Latest

view all