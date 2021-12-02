Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame

Lyricist and songwriter Billie Eilish recently weighed in on the pressures that followed suit after she skyrocketed to fame.



The 19-year-old singer weighed in on it all while speaking to Vanity Fair.

There she was quoted saying, "I feel a lot of pressure, but I would also say that back then [in the earlier years of her career], I was more loved.”

Even though “I was pretty overall loved, I would say, to be honest. I was scared because I wanted to keep that love."

Since then though, there are a few things that have changed her attitude. "Now, like tons of people hate me so I'm not worried anymore. I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well, if you like me, you like me, if you don’t, you don't.'"

The interviewer also referenced some of Eilish’s previous comments leading the singer to admit, "Yep, but I don't [expletive] care. I really don't care. It's the kind of pressure like it hits me, and then I don't care."