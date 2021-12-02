Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch

 
Sunny Deol, Karan Deol break into laughter at Kapil’s show: Watch

Karan Deol along with his father Sunny Deol appeared in latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where the host took jibes at the father-son duo.

In a teaser of the show released by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil  jokingly asks Karan if he ever talked about his girlfriends with his father.

In response, the 31-year-old actor says 'yes' to which Kapil quips by saying, “Aapne khud bataya hai jaa ke ya pakde gaye the (Did you tell him yourself or were you caught)?”, leaving Karan to hide his face blushing.

Sunny Deol also pokes fun by saying, “Mujhe itna pata nahi tha. Jab pata chala toh main…obviously hota hai na ki humari umar mein toh sharmate sharmate hi bohot kuch kar liya tha (I did not know so much. When I came to know… When we were younger, we did a lot of things whilst being shy),” leaving Kapil and Karan in splits.

Watch here:



