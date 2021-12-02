 
Hilaria Baldwin says telling kids about ‘Rust’ shooting was ‘heart-wrenching’

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who tied the knot in 2012, share six kids
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about how the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of her husband’s film Rust has affected their family.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor turned to Instagram stories on Tuesday to detail how ‘heart-wrenching’ the whole ordeal has been for her, and specially the couple’s six kids.

“I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been,” she said.

She went on to recount, “Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as to what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided.”

Hilaria, a yoga instructor, also expressed that she’s sometimes caught by surprise that she’s in the ‘adult position’.

“I’m like, ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do?’ You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you,” she said.

Hilaria’s comments came just days before her husband’s first sit-down interview since the tragic incident in October. 

