Henry Cavill attended ‘The Witcher 2’ premiere with THIS woman

Cavill brought his mother to the red carpet instead of his girlfriend

Henry Cavill made his way to The Witcher 2 premiere in London without his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, instead bringing his mother to the red carpet!

Cavill was every bit the star son as he walked the carpet on Wednesday with his mother Marianne Dalgliesh as his date.

The 38-year-old looked dapper in a classic, pinstripe suit while his mother made for a stunning vision in a black sequinned dress.

Cavill and Marianne were later joined on the carpet by two of his brothers as well as his beloved dog, who he was photographed stuffing into a car.

Notably missing on the red carpet was Cavill’s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, a Hollywood executive.