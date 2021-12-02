Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi

Pop star Britney Spears - who is no longer in a conservatorship, has lashed out at paparazzi for taking photos of her exiting a public toilet.



The singer revealed on Wednesday that paparazzi photographed her after she had used a public restroom, leaving her embarrassed.

"Don't you just love @Madonna ???? I had a .... day yesterday!!!" , she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video in which she can be seen modeling several outfits to Madonna's Vogue.

Britney continued: "Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ..... I mean how embarrassing is that ????"

The Gimme More hitmaker, who turned 40 on Thursday, added: "So right when I got home I had a PFC ... it means 'party for confidence' and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over ... you must try it !!!!"

Britney Spears also shared a video of a baby sitting in an inflatable pool chair and joked in the caption, "I've retired and am just living the life".