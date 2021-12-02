Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series

Netflix might make a 'mini-series' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance, according to a royal commentator.



Neil Sean, a royal commentator, has claimed that the video streaming giant is considering to release a mini series on the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex's early romance.

The commentator, while a new series of The Crown set for release in late 2022, has suggested that it might be commissioned on the royal couple's romance.



“A very good source out in California – the headquarters of Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s employers – tell me this…” Neil claimed, speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It appears that when The Crown actually does finish, they quite like the idea of looking at the very early romance of none other than their two employees, Harry and Meghan.



The commentator added: “Apparently Netflix wants to explore all avenues with Harry and Meghan and it could become something of a short mini-series.”

It is worth mentioning here that Meghan and Harry signed up to their deals with Netflix and Spotify under their charitable Archewell Foundation banner soon after they arrived in California.