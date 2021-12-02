 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly had online relationship

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

File Footage


It is no secret that Prince William had his fair share of women, it turns out some of the famous faces he fancied included none other than Britney Spears.

According to biographer Christopher Andersen, his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, claimed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Toxic singer reportedly tried to see if the stars aligned for them.

"[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush," Andersen told Us Weekly.

"There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’
Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal

Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal
Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'
Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video

Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video
'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series
Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi
More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Latest

view all