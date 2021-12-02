Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson

 
Kim Kardashian is world's  8th most followed people on Instagram where she has crossed 266 million followers.

She amassed 266 million followers by sharing 5,391 posts. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star follows back only 157 people that include family and friends and a few celebrities.

Kim Kardashian earlier this year filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after the rapper ran for US president in last year's US election.

Kanye has been trying to mend fences with his estranged wife amid rumors that she is dating  American comedian Pete Davidson.

