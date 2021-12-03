 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’

A judge has reportedly doubled down on Meghan Markle’s claim regarding an ‘unfortunate lapse of memory’ regarding the Finding Freedom brief she issued.

The judge in question, Sir Geoffrey Vos believes, "This was, at best, an unfortunate lapse of memory on her part."

This news comes shortly after Meghan Markle managed to win her privacy lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

According to Express, the summary of the ruling also stated, "It was hard to see what evidence could have been adduced at trial that would have altered the situation.”

"The judge had been in as good a position as any trial judge to look at the article in People magazine, the letter and The Mail On Sunday articles to decide if publication of the contents of the letter was appropriate to rebut the allegations against Mr Markle.”

"The judge had correctly decided that, whilst it might have been proportionate to publish a very small part of the letter for that purpose, it was not necessary to publish half the contents of the letter as ANL had done."

