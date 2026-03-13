Dakota Johnson not rushing into serious romance after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson is testing the waters into the dating world in the wake of her split from Chris Martin.

Nearly nine months after ending their long-running, on-and-off relationship, the Materialists star is keeping things casual and not rushing into anything serious as she focuses on enjoying her single life.

A source close to the actress says she is taking things slow in the romance department.

When it comes to dating, an insider told People that the Fifth Shades of Grey actress is "playing the field at the moment,” implying avoiding serious commitment to explore multiple options.

Recently, Dakota, 36, was spotted spending quality time with singer-songwriter Role Model.

The two were seen multiple times in December and January, sparking relationship rumours. However, according to the news their connection is just casual.

For the unversed, news broke on June 4 that The Social Network actress and the Coldplay frontman had broken up, ending their nearly eight-year relationship.

They were first romantically linked in 2017 and photographed together as recently as May 16, 2025, when they stepped out together in Malibu, California.

Following their breakup a tipster divulged that Dakota "has been slowly dating again and she's happy" after her and Martin's breakup.