 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report
Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report

Royal experts erupt into total fear of the ‘dangerous precedent’ being set internationally by Meghan Markle’s court case win.

Media lawyer Matthew Dando made this claim during his interview with Express royal editor Richard Palmer.

There he was quoted saying, “This is a troubling judgement which has very concerning consequences for freedom of expression.”

“By preventing key evidence being heard regarding the preparation of the Duchess’ letter and its intended audience, the Court of Appeal has presumptively elevated the Duchess’ privacy rights over matters of public interest and freedom of expression.”

“This decision heightens concerns that privacy laws permit public figures selectively to determine what can be reported about them and manipulate the media narrative.”

“It also sets a dangerous precedent that anyone arguing against that status quo may not even be entitled properly to test the claimant’s evidence in court.”

More From Entertainment:

Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’

Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’
Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’

Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’
Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report

Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report
Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report

Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report
Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts

Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts
Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set
Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson
Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'

Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'
Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse
Spouse of 'Godfather of Black music' shot, killed in home invasion

Spouse of 'Godfather of Black music' shot, killed in home invasion
Mariah Carey highlights truth behind ‘complicated’ relationship with mom Patricia

Mariah Carey highlights truth behind ‘complicated’ relationship with mom Patricia
Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Latest

view all