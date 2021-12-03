 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Reuters

NFTs next hit may be music industry, says former manager for Elton John and Beyonce

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Mercuriadis formed the Hipgnosis Songs Fund to acquire music rights
Mercuriadis formed the Hipgnosis Songs Fund to acquire music rights

As a former music manager who once counted Elton John, Beyonce and Guns N’ Roses as clients, Merck Mercuriadis has an eye for talent and a knack for identifying trends.

As streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music gained mainstream popularity, Mercuriadis formed the Hipgnosis Songs Fund to acquire music rights. The fund, which went public in 2018, has invested US$2.5 billion acquiring the publishing rights to 64,000 compositions from such hitmakers as Timbaland, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Rick James and Neil Young.

Now he is looking at another emerging technology for music: non-fungible tokens, one-of-a-kind digital assets - frequently artwork, photos, videos or digital files - that are traded on the blockchain. Mercuriadis said the blockchain, which keeps a ledger of transactions across a network of computers, can bring a new level of transparency to music royalties.

“Someone like Nile Rodgers, whose songs have done incredibly well for 40 years … every six months, (he’ll) get a statement from Sony that’s 10,000-pages long and has billions of microtransactions on it,” Mercuriadis said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. “In the future, with NFT and blockchain, those billions of transactions will be able to come back to you in real time.”

NFTs also could provide a new type of collectible for music fans, such as music or videos, for the same price as a traditional tour book sold at concerts, Mercuriadis said. These more engaging experiences are “an important part of the future,” Mercuriadis said.

Mercuriadis is focused, more immediately, on establishing songs as an “asset class” that will deliver reliable and predictable revenue.

“Once the pandemic hit, it really proved the point that Merck made about those songs, as far as being a reliable asset,” said Rodgers, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and record producer who advises Hipgnosis. The opportunity has attracted institutional investors, including Investec Wealth & Investment, Aviva Investors and the Church of England.

Mercuriadis says Hipgnosis can do a better job than the traditional music publishers of managing its collection of hits, seeking “off-market transactions” and exploiting new platforms such as Peloton, TikTok or Roblox. A new partner, Blackstone, which has pledged to invest US$1 billion in buying music rights, will help Hipgnosis further refine its approach to managing songs.

“The music industry is a very, very unsophisticated for as long as I can remember,” Mercuriadis said. “What we’re getting to is something that's going to be much, much more sophisticated.”

More From Entertainment:

Aziz Ansari announces engagement to Danish scientist Serena Scov Campbell

Aziz Ansari announces engagement to Danish scientist Serena Scov Campbell
Prince Harry, William’s ‘sidebar soap opera’ threaten to ‘overshadow’ the Firm

Prince Harry, William’s ‘sidebar soap opera’ threaten to ‘overshadow’ the Firm
Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report

Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report
Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’

Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’
Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’

Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’
Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report

Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report
Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report

Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report
Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts

Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts
Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set
Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson
Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'

Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'
Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Latest

view all