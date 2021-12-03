 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Aziz Ansari announces engagement to Danish scientist Serena Scov Campbell

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Ansari and Campbell first sparked dating rumours in 2018
Ansari and Campbell first sparked dating rumours in 2018 

Aziz Ansari sent fans into frenzy after it was revealed that he got engaged to Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell. 

The comedian broke the ecstatic news during a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night in New York City.

“Everyone was super excited and very much clapping,” a source told Page Six.

“We all went nuts,” another audience member said.

According to an insider, Ansari also quipped that he would like his future offspring to look more Indian than Danish. 

According to LinkedIn, Campbell, a forensic data scientist, is employed at PwC in London as a Senior Associate. Sources also told Page Six that Ansari said during his set on Wednesday that he was currently living in the UK.

In 2019, Ansari gushed over Campbell saying he was competely smitten by her. He also said he would like to take her to India so she could meet his grandmother. 

For the unversed, Ansari and Campbell first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after attending a US Open match together in September.

More From Entertainment:

NFTs next hit may be music industry, says former manager for Elton John and Beyonce

NFTs next hit may be music industry, says former manager for Elton John and Beyonce
Prince Harry, William’s ‘sidebar soap opera’ threaten to ‘overshadow’ the Firm

Prince Harry, William’s ‘sidebar soap opera’ threaten to ‘overshadow’ the Firm
Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report

Meghan Markle’s court case sets ‘dangerous precedent’: report
Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’

Judge backs Meghan Markle’s claim for ‘an unfortunate lapse of memory’
Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’

Thomas Markle issues bombshell warning to Meghan Markle: ‘You all owe me’
Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report

Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William’s ‘questionable’ habits: report
Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report

Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report
Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts

Lizzo sheds light on the pressures of topping international charts
Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set
Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian hits another milestone as rumours swirl over relationship with Pete Davidson
Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'

Selena Gomez drops tips to manage depressive spirals: ‘Pick up the phone'
Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Latest

view all