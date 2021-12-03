Aziz Ansari announces engagement to Danish scientist Serena Scov Campbell

Ansari and Campbell first sparked dating rumours in 2018

Aziz Ansari sent fans into frenzy after it was revealed that he got engaged to Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell.

The comedian broke the ecstatic news during a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night in New York City.

“Everyone was super excited and very much clapping,” a source told Page Six.

“We all went nuts,” another audience member said.

According to an insider, Ansari also quipped that he would like his future offspring to look more Indian than Danish.

According to LinkedIn, Campbell, a forensic data scientist, is employed at PwC in London as a Senior Associate. Sources also told Page Six that Ansari said during his set on Wednesday that he was currently living in the UK.

In 2019, Ansari gushed over Campbell saying he was competely smitten by her. He also said he would like to take her to India so she could meet his grandmother.

For the unversed, Ansari and Campbell first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after attending a US Open match together in September.