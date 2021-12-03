 
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs WI: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Windies series

By
Sports Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Spectators watch a match in this file photo.
Spectators watch a match in this file photo.

LAHORE: The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has reportedly allowed a full capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the matches between Pakistan and West Indies, The News reported Friday.

This would be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan that a full house will be permitted. Earlier, the NCOC had only allowed 25% crowd attendance in the stadiums with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The three-match T20I series is all set to commence from December 13, while the teams will then lock horns in the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, at the same venue.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the national apex COVID-19 body has allowed 100% capacity at the request of the cricket board.

The Windies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on December 9.

Series schedule

  • 13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi
  • 14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi
  • 16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi
  • 18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi
  • 20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • 22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

