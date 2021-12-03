Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere

 
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Riz Ahmed wears Pakistani designer for 'Encounter' LA premiere

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed walked Encounter red carpet in a custom-made outfit from Pakistani designer.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old paid ode to his country with a trendy outfit during his upcoming movie's Los Angeles premiere. 

The star posed in a salmon kurta shirt with his co-stars Octavia Spencer and Janina Gavankar at the Directors Guild of America on Thursday.

Riz also paired his look with a maroon suit coat and kurta falling below the knees of his maroon dress pants.

Riz Ahmed's upcoming film is based of an alien attack and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video December 10.

