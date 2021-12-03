 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Friday Dec 03, 2021

The documentary released on Wednesday, December, to intense backlash online
Hulu has removed a documentary chronicling the events of the tragic Astroworld concert that left 10 dead after it was met with online criticism upon release, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Titled Astroworld: Concert from Hell, the documentary was aimed at recounting the November 5 tragedy at the Travis Scott concert that left 10 dead, hundreds more injured, and Scott buried in billion-dollar lawsuits.

A description on Hulu, which has since been removed, read: “A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

The special was slammed online by social media user, who said it was in ‘poor taste’. Many believed it to be a Hulu production, however a spokesperson for the streaming app denied it.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” Hulu told EW. 

