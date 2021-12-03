 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Little Mix to take a 'break' from the groups' activities after 10 years

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Little Mix is going on a hiatus after rocking the stage for 10 years together, announced the members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall on Thursday.

Dropping a video of the band’s some iconic moments, the Woman Like Me hit-maker expressed, “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.” the caption read.

The Secret Love Song singers also shared gratitude for their fans for supporting the group all these years.

They added, “We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie,” the emotional note concluded.


