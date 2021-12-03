 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 'bombshell on timer, detonate whenever they like'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

File Footage 

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s racism accusations are a "a bombshell on a timer".

Following their royal family exit last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an explosive tell all with Oprah Winfrey where Meghan claimed that an unnamed senior member of the family commented about the then couple’s unborn child Archie.

It was later surfaced in a new book that it was Prince Charles that made the shocking comments while the Palace said that the book is simply “fiction” .

“This was probably the worst of their allegations. It really was like a sort of bombshell on a timer, which they could sort of detonate whenever they like,” he claimed, on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“They left it hanging, that was what was so cruel about the allegation. It’s one of the worst things that you can say in this day and age, is accuse someone of being a racist.

“And just to put it out there and leave it hanging… They made it worse by narrowing down the suspects a bit.”

More From Entertainment:

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case
BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles
Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years

Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years
Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement
BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares

BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares
Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'

Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'
'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Latest

view all