‘Princess Switch’ actor Vanessa Hudgens ‘would never want’ to be a royal

The actor also admitted that since royals face scrutiny “on a whole other level” she has no interest in ever becoming one.



The Princess Switch actor Vanessa Hudgens recently weighed in on the horrid realities of being a royal.



Hudgens told Glamour UK "I don't really keep up with the royals. I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute. But, like, the reality ... I'm just way too goofy.”

"And I enjoy living my life to the fullest. The giving-back aspect of it I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change. And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organizations."

"But yeah, the day-to-day of it all ... I mean, I guess I already am under scrutiny being someone who is in front of the camera, but the royals have it on a whole other level," and is "not for me."