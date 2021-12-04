 
Nicole Kidman reveals her daughters are the hardest to please: 'They have no interest'

Kidman says her daughters hve no interest in watching her on screen
Nicole Kidman weighed in on who she thinks are her hardest critics. The actress said it's actually her daughters who are the hardest to please when it comes to work. 

In a recent interview, Kidman admitted that 13-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith haven’t seen her highly anticipated Amazon film, Being the Ricardos.

“They actually have no interest right now,” Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball in the film, told Page Six at the Jazz at Lincoln Center premiere on Thursday.

“I’m like, ‘You wanna come watch it?’ And they’re like, ‘No,'” the 54-year-old said, adding that the pair were her “hardest critics.”

Kidman, who stars opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in the Aaron Sorkin-penned script, revealed that initially she was eager to take on the role but then she became “really terrified” and thought, “Oh God, what have I said yes to?”

“It was hard,” she explained. “It was out of reach, I mean there were times when I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to get there, this is going to be like egg on my face.'”

