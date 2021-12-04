Charles' skin colour remark blown out of proportion, claims biographer

'It was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace,' said the writer

Prince Charles has been accused of making a comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

However, some say the matter was blown out of proportion and no one knows the actual truth.

Christopher Anderson, the writer of new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, claimed that the palace insiders was exaggerated.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, he revealed, “I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to [Duchess] Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement was made."

"And what he did was casually turn to her like any grandparent to be would do and say, ‘I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye, color, complexion.’ … He did it fondly, but the problem is it was taken misconstrued, contorted over a period of time by the bureaucrats and the palace — the people who [Princess] Diana used to call the men in gray — and they really weaponized that and turned it into something that was quite nasty by the time it reached Harry’s ear.”

When Harry confronted his father and his brother about the alleged remark, they allegedly told him he was “oversensitive” and “overreacting,” according to Andersen.

“That complicated what was already a very complicated situation,” he said.