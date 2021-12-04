Kendall Jenner stuns in winter outfits as she ditches figure-flaunting dress after backlash

Kendall Jenner, who made headlines last month for attending a wedding with fellow model Hailey Bieber in sizzling outfit, rocked a gorgeous light yellow fisherman-style crewneck sweater in several of the shots during a latest styling session.



The 26-year-modle, who outshined the bride in skimpy outfit that showed off her iconic figure in November at her pal's wedding, showcased her elegance in winter outfits this time, proving she sizzles in every dress.

Some of Kendall's fans criticised her wedding look, with one wrote: "She wore this to a friends wedding?!? Yikes." Around 1000 fans agreed with a comment reading: So inappropriate for a wedding!" Topping replies, though, was a user stating: "This is her “ look at me, not the bride “ dress!"



One follower replied: "Yeesh a wedding? The dress is a moment but not a moment to be had at someone else’s wedding."

Kylie Jenner's sister apparently responded to the critics as she looked hot to trot while posing for her latest fashion campaign at horse ranch.



Kendall Jenner new campaign for online retailer About You has been unveiled after she teamed up with the brand to design numerous pieces for its Fall/Winter collection.



The American television personality was also seen posing for a series of promotional photos that focused on her love for horses and ranches.



She was looking amazing in a gorgeous light yellow fisherman-style crewneck sweater in several of the shots from the set. The fashionista contrasted the lighter tone of her outerwear with a wide-legged set of blue jeans before changing into a darker pair.

In on of the pics, the supermodel rocked a dark flannel shirt and wore it on top of a light gray hoodie. She was spotted donning an elegant light brown button-up jacket on top of a light beige shirt that were both contrasted with a pair of dark gray jeans.

Kendall Jenner also donned a long-sleeve sweater that showed off a slight portion of her toned tummy while posing with a horse. The reality star also wore a fashionable and matching skirt as well as a pair of knee-high boots.

