Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singer's birthday

Britney Spears fans seemed disappointed with the way Bella Hadid wished the singer on her birthday.

Instead of dedicating a special social media post to the singer on her 40th birthday, Bella Hadid chose to re-share a picture that Paris Hilton had shared with Spears to wish her.

Thousands of people including celebrities on Thursday used their Instagram to send birthday greetings to the singer.

"Happy birthday Brit. Queen of everything. Thank God for your freedom. I wish only your soul to be loved free and energized for LIFE," wrote Bella Hadid while sharing the picture.



Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last month after a long and drawn out legal battle.

For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.