 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singer's birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singers birthday

Britney Spears fans seemed disappointed with the way Bella Hadid wished the singer on her birthday.

Instead of dedicating a special social media post to the singer on her 40th birthday, Bella Hadid chose to re-share a picture that Paris Hilton had shared with Spears to wish her. 

Thousands of people including celebrities on Thursday used their Instagram to send birthday greetings to the singer.

"Happy birthday Brit. Queen of everything. Thank God for your freedom. I wish only your soul to be loved free and energized for LIFE," wrote Bella Hadid while sharing the picture.

Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singers birthday

Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last month after a long and drawn out legal battle.

For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.

More From Entertainment:

BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’

BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’
Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'
Victoria Beckham shows off her flawless makeup look with 'hint of the pink'

Victoria Beckham shows off her flawless makeup look with 'hint of the pink'
Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside

Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside
Benedict Cumberbatch has not read 'Spider Man: No Way Home' full script: Here's Why

Benedict Cumberbatch has not read 'Spider Man: No Way Home' full script: Here's Why
Kendall Jenner stuns in winter outfits as she ditches figure-flaunting dress after backlash

Kendall Jenner stuns in winter outfits as she ditches figure-flaunting dress after backlash
Prince Harry asked to spend Christmas with the ailing Queen

Prince Harry asked to spend Christmas with the ailing Queen

50 Cent apologises to Madonna : 'I did not intend to hurt your feelings'

50 Cent apologises to Madonna : 'I did not intend to hurt your feelings'
Camila Cabello comes out in full support of Shawn Mendes' new breakup song

Camila Cabello comes out in full support of Shawn Mendes' new breakup song

Charles' skin colour remark blown out of proportion, claims biographer

Charles' skin colour remark blown out of proportion, claims biographer

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret' third home in Scotland

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret' third home in Scotland

Latest

view all