Ed Sheeran, Elton John drop new Holiday MV ‘Merry Christmas’

The British singing duo released the single as part of a charity drive in matching Christmas themed tracksuits.

The song included lighthearted and feel-good lyrics and they read, "So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine let's toast and pray for December snow / I know there's been pain this year but it's time to let go / Next year you never know, but for now, Merry Christmas.”

During the course of the video, Sheeran also made his way outdoors to a full-sized snowman and also spread Christmas cheer atop a piano.

Check it out below:







