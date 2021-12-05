Alec Baldwin 'gaslit' viewers in tell-all: ‘Textbook example what not to do’

A crisis mitigation expert fears Alec Baldwin has plunged himself down a rabbit hole in regards to agreeing to a tell-all for a case that is currently under open investigation.



This analysis comes shortly after Alec admitted to ABC's George Stephanopoulos, "I let go of the hammer of the gun. And the gun goes off. The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

While many at home felt Alec completely dodged culpability, the expert believed Alec attempted to ‘gaslight’ the public.

The crisis mitigation expert, Eric Schiffer told Fox News Digital, "Baldwin's buffoonish brand strategy appeared to be to convince the American public that the gun did it all by itself like it had superpowers.”

"Baldwin's brand was already melting down, and this heats the meltdown at a greater velocity because of self-imposed damage that is not only horrifyingly dumb but defies gun physics itself.”

He also added, "Baldwin cocked the hammer, then pointed it at someone and released the hammer with the gun going boom, yet he says he didn't do it. What planet does he think the public lives on that they would believe his communication plan? Had Baldwin taken one gun training session, he'd know how wacky his messaging strategy was."