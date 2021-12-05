Prince William shares his kids ‘happy’ breakfast routine

William recently shared insight into his family life with Kate Middleton and their three kids

Britain’s Prince William recently shared insight into his family life with Kate Middleton and their three kids, saying his kids love dancing around the breakfast table.

The candid revelations came during William’s turn on Apply Fitness+ series Time to Walk in which he takes a walk down the memory lane at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

William shared that for his three kids with Kate Middleton, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, breakfast is a particularly fun time.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” shared the prince.

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka," William added, further revealing, "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up."

For Charlotte, it is also a time to show off the dancing skills she learns at her private ballet lessons.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing,” said William.