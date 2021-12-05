Britney Spears, Sam Asghari pack on the PDA in Mexico

Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari are taking their romance to Mexico.

The soon-to-be-married couple, that jetted off to Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday is making the most out of the popstar's 40th birthday trip.

In new photos that are going viral on the internet, both Britney and Sam are spotted soaking up in the sun as they lie next to each other on sunbeds.

Britney, who slipped into a red swimsuit for the day, wrapped herself in a towel. Sam on the other hand, opted for simple black swim trunks.

At one point, the couple was also witnessed engaging in a hot and heavy PDA.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement earlier this year. The pop star is now getting her wedding dress made from Donatella Versace.