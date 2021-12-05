 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made British press 'look stupid'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

File Footage


The British press was reportedly not happy with the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated them when they broke one royal tradition.

In BBC’s new documentary The Princes and The Press, it showed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to not introduce their first child Archie on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital like Prince Charles and Princess Diana did.

In a similar fashion, Prince William and Kate Middleton followed in the late princess’s footsteps by doing the same.

Naturally, the press and the public expected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to follow with the tradition. 

However, Prince Harry and Meghan were rather secretive as they did not grace the steps which reportedly made the press "look stupid" a they were finding it difficult to cover news of Archie's birth. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify

BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify
Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage

Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage
Prince William shares fond memory of how Princess Diana eased his anxiety

Prince William shares fond memory of how Princess Diana eased his anxiety

Prince William shares throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi

Prince William shares throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi
Marilyn Manson loses one of two nominations at Grammys following backlash

Marilyn Manson loses one of two nominations at Grammys following backlash
Prince William reveals one tragic incident made him feel 'the whole world was dying'

Prince William reveals one tragic incident made him feel 'the whole world was dying'
BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards

BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards
When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana

When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana
Prince William shares royal family's way to stay active

Prince William shares royal family's way to stay active
Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' that proves she has great sense of humour

Queen Elizabeth and her 'hidden talent' that proves she has great sense of humour
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari pack on the PDA in Mexico

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari pack on the PDA in Mexico
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over role in brother's sexual misconduct scandal

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over role in brother's sexual misconduct scandal

Latest

view all