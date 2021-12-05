George and Charlotte entertain Prince William most mornings like Princess Diana

Prince William has shared interesting things about his and Kate Middleton's two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his family for a festive edition of Apple's Time to Walk audio series, revealing that his two kids have a "massive fight" most mornings over what song is played in the royal household.



The father-of-three said: “What I’ve been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family’s love of music. Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."



William also recounted how his mother instilled in him a love of pop music, saying that she used to use music to help tackle his "anxiety" about going back to school.

His children give him good feelings and, somehow, bring smile to his face as they take him to his childhood when his mother used to entertain him with music.

The 39-year-old royal added: “And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music."

Kate's hubby went on to describe: “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.



Prince William shined lights on his happy moments: “It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing. "I hope you enjoy this one. Have some fun.”