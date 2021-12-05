Robin Williams nearly raised $50K for a local food bank before death

Late American comedian Robin Williams reportedly raised over $50K in funds for a local food bank in Seattle before his tragic demise.

The Seattle food bank in question received donations from the actor starting from way back since 2004 to 2008 but all of it was done discreetly.

His earliest donation has been traced back to 2004, and all proceeds he made were from his time doing standup at a nightclub within the area.

Whenever he’d have a local stand up night, the proceeds of the night would be transferred over to the food bank’s funds and it has all been tallied up to $50,000.

This news has been brought to light by UpWorthy and according to a statement by West Seattle Food Bank executives, “I was just astounded. Robin Williams is the type of person who really understands there are a lot of people who are really, really struggling.”



