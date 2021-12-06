 
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Experts reveal Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently planning to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Christmas.

Royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl brought this news to light.

During her interview with OK! Magazine she shed some light on this plan and admitted that the Royal Family’s Christmas plans see “all of their nieces and nephews” at the forefront.

She was also quoted saying, "Yes, of course [they will send presents]. They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews."

However, despite this decision, royal sources have come forward and they revealed this olive branch may never be accepted since the Sussexes plan to spend Christmas in their new home in California.

According to that royal source, “There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.”

Before concluding they also added, “But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her."

